OKC Thunder vs Nuggets Game 1 preview: How to watch, history, injury news, last meeting, odds

The season series between OKC and Denver was tied 2-2

It’s rest versus resilience as the top-seeded Thunder return to the court after a nine-day layoff, while the defending champion Nuggets come off a grueling seven-game war with the Clippers.

This second-round matchup tips Monday in OKC and it's a clash of two MVP finalists: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić. This will be the first time since 2017 we have seen the more than likely two top vote getters play in a series. That year was Westbrook and James Harden playing in the first round.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.3 points and 6.5 assists per game against Denver during the regular season, and after a slow start to the first round, he closed out the Memphis series with a commanding 38-point performance on 54% shooting. On the other side, Nikola Jokić posted averages of 24 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 10.1 assists in Denver’s first-round win over the Clippers. He also delivered two triple-doubles against the Thunder this season, including a dominant 35-point night on 15-of-20 shooting in their March matchup.

The Thunder swept Memphis with ease, flexing their top-ranked defense and relentless transition game. Meanwhile, Denver needed all seven to advance, exposing their biggest flaw: life without Jokić. With him, they’re elite. Without him, they’re vulnerable. OKC's bench played a big role in the Memphis series and Denver's bench is not nearly as deep. Denver's starters as some of the best in the league.

Jamal Murray has consistently elevated his game in the postseason, averaging 24 points across 72 career playoff appearances. That trend continued this season with a 34-point outing against Oklahoma City, further proving his ability to lock in and take over during a series. Michael Porter Jr. provided valuable scoring support as well, averaging 20 points per game and shooting a blistering 44.1% from three against the Thunder.

This series isn’t just future vs. present, it’s past, too. Russell Westbrook returns to face the franchise he once carried, now bringing energy off Denver’s bench. His spark helped turn Game 7 against the Clippers, and he’ll be tasked with disrupting OKC’s rhythm.

Full Injury Report:

Denver Nuggets

Holmes II, DaRon Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Oklahoma City Thunder

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Last Matchup

Nikola Jokic posted 35 points, 18 rebounds, and eight assists as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder, 140–127, on Monday night.

One night after a 24-point loss in the same arena, the defending champs flipped the script. Jamal Murray poured in 34 points, helping Denver rebound from Sunday’s 127–103 defeat.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s leading scorer and a top MVP candidate alongside Jokic, finished with 25 points for Oklahoma City a drop-off after scoring 40 the night before.

Lu Dort added a season-high 26 points and knocked down eight 3-pointers, while Isaiah Hartenstein chipped in 20. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Thunder, who still hold the top spot in the West and are battling Cleveland for the league’s best record.

The season series ends tied 2–2, with both teams splitting games on their home floor.





Thunder vs. Nuggets Playoff History





2011 Western Conference First Round

Series Result: Thunder won 4-1 Overview: This was the first and (as of 2025) only playoff meeting between the two franchises. The Thunder, led by Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, were emerging as contenders. Denver had just traded Carmelo Anthony and was relying on a deeper, balanced team with players like Ty Lawson, Danilo Gallinari, and Nene. Durant averaged 32.4 PPG in the series, including 41 points in the series-clinching Game 5.

Other Notes

Since 2011, the teams have not faced each other in the postseason, though they’ve had several intense regular-season matchups. Both teams have experienced major roster changes and rebuilds since then, and as of 2025, both are again contenders in the West.

SuperSonics vs. Nuggets Playoff History





1982 Western Conference First Round

Result: Seattle won 2-1 This was back when the first round was a best-of-three series. Key players for Seattle: Jack Sikma, Gus Williams Key players for Denver: Alex English, Kiki Vandeweghe

1988 Western Conference First Round

Result: Seattle won 3-2 A tightly contested five-game series. Seattle was led by Dale Ellis and Xavier McDaniel. Denver featured Alex English, Fat Lever, and Michael Adams.

1994 Western Conference First Round

Result: Denver won 3-2 Historic upset: Seattle was the #1 seed, and Denver was #8. Denver became the first 8-seed in NBA history to beat a 1-seed in the playoffs. Famous for the image of Dikembe Mutombo lying on the floor, holding the ball in celebration. Seattle stars: Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp Denver stars: Dikembe Mutombo, LaPhonso Ellis, Robert Pack

Looking Ahead

Western Conference Semi-Finals – Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Game 1: Nuggets at Thunder (Mon. May 5, 9:30 ET, TNT) Game 2: Nuggets at Thunder (Wed. May 7, 9:30 ET, TNT) Game 3: Thunder at Nuggets (Fri. May 9, 10 ET, ESPN) Game 4: Thunder at Nuggets (Sun. May 11, 3:30 ET, ABC) Game 5: Nuggets at Thunder (TBD)* If necessary Game 6: Thunder at Nuggets (TBD)* If necessary Game 7: Nuggets at Thunder (TBD)* If necessary

Game Info

May 5, 2025, 8:30

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Watch: TNT, FanDuel Oklahoma

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 9.5-point favorites via FanDuel