OKC Police searched for missing Northwood Elementary student

Oklahoma City Police are searching for a missing Northwood Elementary student last seen early Monday morning.

By: News 9

UPDATE: The missing child has been found.

Police say the child, a fourth-grade African American male, was initially reported missing by his family. Authorities now believe he may have wandered into a wooded area south of Piedmont near Northwest Expressway and North Piedmont Road.

According to OKCPD, officers combed the area in search of the boy, who is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green Minecraft outfit.