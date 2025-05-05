OKC Police searched for missing Northwood Elementary student

Oklahoma City Police are searching for a missing Northwood Elementary student last seen early Monday morning.

Monday, May 5th 2025, 10:06 am

By: News 9


PIEDMONT, Okla. -

UPDATE: The missing child has been found.

Oklahoma City Police are searching for a missing Northwood Elementary student last seen early Monday morning.

Police say the child, a fourth-grade African American male, was initially reported missing by his family. Authorities now believe he may have wandered into a wooded area south of Piedmont near Northwest Expressway and North Piedmont Road.

According to OKCPD, officers combed the area in search of the boy, who is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green Minecraft outfit.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 5th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 5th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025