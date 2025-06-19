With a championship on the line, Thunder entertainers prepare for Game 6 watch party

Ahead of Game 6 and a possible NBA championship, Oklahoma City Thunder entertainers are rallying fans before the Paycom Center's game day watch party Thursday evening.

By: Christian Hans

-

Hours before tipoff of possibly the biggest game in franchise history, Oklahoma City Thunder entertainers are rallying fans from the team’s home court, where energy is surging despite the team playing on the road in Indiana.

Thunder Performance Teams Manager Cristhian Guzman said the fan support has been overwhelming this season.

“Listen, we have the absolute best fans ever. So it makes our job super easy,” Guzman said. “We’re always super extremely excited to go and cheer on our Thunder team.”

The Thunder are hosting official watch parties inside Paycom Center during road games—a new move that’s given fans a unique way to stay connected to the team during the playoff run.

“We wanted to provide an environment that’s just like a game day experience,” Guzman said. “Even though our guys are in Indiana, we still feel the love, and the energy, it’s still there.”

Guzman said tickets to watch parties inside the Paycom Center sell out fast, showing strong support from the Thunder faithful.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals tips off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.