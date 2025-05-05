Yukon restaurant hosts fundraiser for crash victims

A Yukon restaurant is stepping up to support the family of a 23-year-old woman killed in a vehicle crash.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A Yukon restaurant is stepping up to support the family of 23-year-old Katelyn Callahan, who was killed in a three-car crash early Friday morning on I-44 near Western Avenue.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three others were critically injured in the crash, including Callahan's fiancé, Tristan Cherry.

To help the couple's families during this time, The Lokal, a restaurant in Yukon where Cherry works, is hosting a fundraiser on Friday evening.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and proceeds will support medical expenses and funeral costs.

The restaurant says community members are encouraged to attend or donate to show their support.