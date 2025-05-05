Oklahoma City Thunder The Chase: Can the Thunder keep their win-streak alive?

Round 2, start! News 9 Sports analysis on keys to success, player performances, and Nuggets/Thunder matchup.

By: Jeremie Poplin, Steve McGehee

With the Denver Nuggets stomping the LA Clippers out of the playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder now have a challenger for the semi-finals in. the Western Conference

In this episode, Jeremie Poplin and Steve McGehee preview the upcoming Western Conference semifinals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets. They breakdown the Thunder's recent sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies, highlighting the team's depth and resilience. The discussion shifts to the Nuggets' victory over the Clippers, analyzing key performances and strategies. They both emphasize the importance of matchups, player performances, and the impact of rest on the teams as they prepare for the series. They wrap up with insights on who could come out on top.

Key Takeaways:

Oklahoma City Thunder showed resilience in Game Two. Memphis struggled with turnovers and rebounds. Oklahoma City's defense is a key factor in their success. Chet Holmgren's performance is historic for a sophomore. SGA's playmaking ability is crucial for the Thunder. Memphis needs to improve their three-point shooting to compete. The chemistry of the Thunder is superior to Memphis. Oklahoma City has proven they can win on the road. The importance of bench contributions in playoff games. Memphis offers a variety of excellent barbecue options.

