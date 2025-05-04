Impact Oklahoma set to distribute major grants to Oklahoma nonprofits

Impact Oklahoma is preparing to award more than $250,000 to local nonprofits during its annual celebration event on May 15 at the Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Impact Oklahoma, a collective giving group made up of women across central Oklahoma, is preparing to award more than $250,000 to local nonprofits during its annual celebration event on May 15 at the Cowboy Hall of Fame.

The organization operates by pooling donations from members and distributing large, transformational grants to nonprofit organizations throughout the region.

"So Impact Oklahoma is a collective giving group. We are made up of women, which is wonderful. I like to say we're a force to be reckoned with. And we give out grants in $100,000 increments. So transformational grants that have taken many, many, many nonprofits to the next level," said Paige Beatty, one of the group’s founding members.

Beatty also shared how the group got started after she read about a similar organization in Cincinnati while on a ski trip.

"Somebody said, well, why don't we do something philanthropic? And I'm like, oh, Lord. Here we go. Here we go. And we did."

Since its grassroots beginnings, Impact Oklahoma has grown into a smooth-running, volunteer-led board. Laurie Weathers, a board member, noted the role of their members and volunteers in helping the organization expand its reach.

"We'll probably have over $250,000 that we'll be giving out. So we'll give out probably two $100,000 grants and then the runners up will divide it," Beatty said.

The May 15 event will feature representatives from five nonprofit finalists, each presenting their projects before members vote on the top recipients. Impact Oklahoma has awarded nearly $4.5 million in grants since its founding.

More information about the event may be found at Impact Oklahoma's official website.