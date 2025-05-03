OKC Zoo offers 'Breakfast with the Animals' experience

Experience animals up-close at the Oklahoma City Zoo's 'Breakfast with the Animals' in May. Your ticket supports Monarch Butterfly conservation and comes with exclusive activities.

Saturday, May 3rd 2025, 5:17 pm

By: Victor Pozadas, Alec Santos


OKLAHOMA CITY -

During every Saturday in May, the Oklahoma City Zoo will be hosting 'Breakfast with the Animals', a food and enrichment experience that families can enjoy.

Starting at 9 a.m. the event will be packed with activities and be held in a mix of indoor and outdoor seating for everyone who is attending.

$2 from every ticket purchase will go directly to the Monarch Butterfly conservation, and will also come with a nice package deal.

With each ticket, you can expect:

  1. Admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo
  2. Animals in the Pachyderm Building enjoying their breakfast favorites
  3. Special Animal Enrichments with select animals located in Expedition Africa
  4. Meet-and-Greet with caretakers and animal ambassadors
  5. Monarch butterfly activity

You can purchase tickets to 'Breakfast with the Animals' on the OKC Zoo's official website.
