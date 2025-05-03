OKC Zoo offers 'Breakfast with the Animals' experience

Saturday, May 3rd 2025, 5:17 pm
During every Saturday in May, the Oklahoma City Zoo will be hosting 'Breakfast with the Animals', a food and enrichment experience that families can enjoy.
Starting at 9 a.m. the event will be packed with activities and be held in a mix of indoor and outdoor seating for everyone who is attending.
$2 from every ticket purchase will go directly to the Monarch Butterfly conservation, and will also come with a nice package deal.
With each ticket, you can expect:
You can purchase tickets to 'Breakfast with the Animals' on the OKC Zoo's official website.
