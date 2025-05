Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that the eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike at mile marker 150 are reopened after a longhorn was running in and out of the roadway.

By: News 9

OHP says the longhorn is now contained, and the OTA is on scene fixing the fence.