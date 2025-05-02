Pet of the Week: Leia

Our Pet of the Week is Leia! She is a 2-month-old puppy in search of a forever home!

Friday, May 2nd 2025, 12:32 pm

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Our Pet of the Week is Leia, a gentle sweetheart with a brave little heart.

Leia is 2 months old and weighs 9 pounds, and also loves to play, especially with her foster family's 2-year-old dog.

However, she also enjoys settling in for a good couch snuggle afterwards.

Leia gets along wonderfully with everyone, including her foster family's dog, two curious cats, and even four busy kids.

This playful girl is ready to bring warmth, love, and a touch of adventure to her forever home.

Leia will be at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave. All adoptable pets can be seen at okhumane.org.

