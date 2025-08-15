2 arrested in connection with deadly SE OKC shooting

Friday, August 15th 2025, 9:10 am
Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and hospitalized another on Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says at around 8 a.m., officers were called to a reported shooting outside a home near Southeast 21st Street and South Durland Avenue.
After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person, identified as 57-year-old James Blue, dead.
OCPD says another person, an unidentified female, was also struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital. Police say she is expected to recover.
Investigators say that following the shooting, the two suspects fled in a vehicle to Wewoka.
At around 8:30 p.m., OCPD says police in Wewoka arrested two people, 18-year-old Robert Ezekiel Rains and 20-year-old Azia Samareea Nelson-Louie, on complaints of first-degree murder.
Nelson-Louie was also taken into custody on a complaint of petty larceny.
The two suspects have not been officially charged at this time.
