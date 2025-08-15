Former Oklahoma pediatrician now charged with 2nd-degree murder in daughter’s death

Former Oklahoma pediatrician Neha Gupta, 36, was charged with second-degree murder following her 4-year-old daughter's death in Florida.

A former Oklahoma City metro pediatrician accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter in Florida has been charged with second-degree murder, according to court records.

In the early morning hours of June 27, police say 36-year-old Neha Gupta called Miami-Dade County’s 911 dispatch, saying her daughter had drowned at a Florida rental home. First responders arrived to find the child unresponsive and submerged in the deep end of the pool.

An autopsy later revealed the girl had no water in her stomach or lungs, but did find cuts inside the child’s mouth and bruising on her cheeks.

Investigators say Gupta smothered her 4-year-old daughter, Aria Talathi, and faked her drowning.

Law enforcement originally recommended a first-degree murder charge against Gupta for Talathi's death.

News 9 Legal Analyst Irven Box said the killing appears deliberate.

"Based on what I've seen from the autopsy report that was revealed through the medical examiners, it showed everything consistent with her or someone doing a deliberate act," Box said.

Gupta was arrested on June 30 at her home in Oklahoma City and later extradited to Miami-Dade County, where she has been in custody pending trial.

