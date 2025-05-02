Oklahoma-based garden designer shows off Thunder-inspired planting tips

Oklahoma City-based gardening expert Linda Vater shares tips for creating Thunder-themed floral arrangements, emphasizing sun-loving plants and encouraging creativity in the summer gardening season.

By: Christian Hans

-

With warm weather finally settling in, many Oklahomans are taking the time to get outside and beautify their homes' exteriors.

Garden designer and stylist Linda Vater joined the News 9 team on Friday to share tips for creating colorful, Oklahoma City Thunder-inspired floral arrangements as we head into the summer gardening season.

Vater said the arrangements, designed in blue, orange, and white, offer a way for fans to display pride in their team.

“All of these plants can handle so much sun, so much heat, so much light,” Vaughter said. “They’re great for your front porch, for around the pool—wherever you want to make a statement.”

Vater said she encourages prospective gardeners to mix plants creatively, without fear of getting it wrong.

There’s no right way or wrong way,” Vater said. “Just start having fun.”

Vaughter says many garden centers offer pre-planted options, but encourages DIYers to choose large containers and commercial potting mix for the best planting results.

As for keeping plants alive during the hottest months, Vaughter said there are three things to pay special attention to: Water, feed and deadheading.

"As the blooms begin to fade, you literally just pinch them off," Vater said. "By pinching them off, you will force it to produce more flowers and keep that bloom going all summer long.

Vaughter said she hopes to inspire more people to support local nurseries while adding beauty to their homes.

Learn more about Linda Vater and her gardening tips by visiting her website.