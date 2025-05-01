Camp Claphans aims to give back to special needs kids with 5K

Support Camp Claphans' mission for children with developmental disabilities. Participate in their 5k event this Saturday in Norman and help keep their vital programs running.

By: News 9

On today's Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Tevis Hillis welcomes Camp Claphans as they promote their 5K and fun event happening Saturday in Norman.

Camp Claphans is an outreach program organized by the J.D. McCarty Center for Children with Developmental needs, and two representatives of the camp joined us here at the porch to talk about their mission.

Director of the Camp Bobbie Hunter expressed her excitement over the initiative and how it can help parents with care and education when it comes to raising a child with special needs.

"We serve kids from infancy to 21 who have developmental disabilities," Hunter said. "The camp is an outreach effort to really give kids with disabilities the opportunity to do other things that kids their age get to do."

With trained professionals and caretakers, the camp allows children the chance to do fun, outdoor camp activities while keeping them safe.

"We're talking talent shows, horseback riding, canoeing and archery, stargazing nights," she said. "To really give them the full experience."

The camp is a way to let parents know about the care center, and the 5k will allow anyone to get involved to help keep Camp Claphans up and running.

"Even on race day, if you want to come in Saturday morning, they can still sign up," Hunter said. "I love seeing these kids grow up every summer. We get to see the challenge themselves in new ways, make new friends and things like that."

The Camp Claphans 5k and Fun event will start at 8:30 a.m. May 3 at the J.D. McCarty Center in Norman.