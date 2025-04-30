OU lands McNeese State wide receiver Jer'Michael Carter from transfer portal

Oklahoma Sooners strengthen their wide receiver lineup, signing ex-McNeese State player Jer'Michael Carter.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma Sooners have secured an addition to their wide receiver room with the signing of former McNeese State wideout Jer’Michael Carter out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-4, 192-pound playmaker from Kentwood, Louisiana, chose Oklahoma over a competitive list of suitors that included Tennessee, Baylor, Utah, and Vanderbilt.

Carter’s commitment was made official after his visit to Norman on Friday. He becomes the fifth wide receiver transfer the Sooners have added since the conclusion of the 2024 season, joining Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois) and Josiah Martin (Cal).

As a sophomore in 2024, Carter led McNeese State in receiving, posting 37 receptions for 537 yards and 3 touchdowns, accounting for over 22% of the Cowboys’ total passing offense.

Carter arrives in Norman with two years of eligibility remaining, and the possibility of a third if he takes a redshirt. He ranks as the No. 428 overall player in the transfer portal, the No. 87 wide receiver, and holds a three-star rating from 247Sports.

Last season, all five of the Sooners’ top wideouts missed time, and five others exited via the transfer portal. Spring practice reveled the group is still recovering from injuries to multiple players.