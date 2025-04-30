One dead after vehicle swept away in Pottawatomie County

One person is dead after their vehicle was swept off the road near Macomb in Pottawatomie County, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, April 30th 2025, 2:31 pm

By: Matt McCabe, Destini Pittman


POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. -

PCSO says that around 12:35 p.m., their office received a call reporting that a vehicle had been swept off the roadway near the intersection of Highway 102 North of Highway 59B

Authorities said a Pottawatomie County deputy attempted to rescue the person but became stuck himself and had to be rescued.

PCSO says Tribbey, Tecumseh, and Shawnee Fire Departments used a rescue boat to pull the deputy from the water. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

The person who was swept away got out of the vehicle but became trapped and could not be rescued in time.

Authorities have warning signs in the area until the flooding threat lowers.
