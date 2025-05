Westbound Interstate 40 is shut down at Pole Road following a multi-car crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Destini Pittman

-

OHP says six cars are involved in the crash.

Jim Gardner is in Bob Mills SkyNews9, flying over the scene.

Traffic is backed up to Sooner Road.

There are no reports of injuries.

Drivers should avoid this area.