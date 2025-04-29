Oklahoma emergency officials warn of flooding risks

Following periods of intense rain across Oklahoma, safety officials are offering advice on how to stay safe if you encounter floodwaters.

By: Alexis Young

-

With heavy rain expected on Tuesday, emergency officials are urging Oklahomans to stay alert when it comes to flooded areas.

Flooding can turn dangerous, and even deadly. Multiple Oklahomans have died due to flooding across the state in just the last week.

SEE ALSO: 4 dead after driving into Oklahoma flood waters

City leaders in Moore say preliminary data from April 19 and April 20 show rainfall exceeded the levels of a "100-year flood." A 100-year flood is a flood that statistically has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year.

According to News 9 Meteorologists, it can only take six inches of water to knock over an adult, and a foot of water is enough to carry a car or SUV away.

Beyond that, a foot and a half is strong enough to move large vehicles, which is why emergency officials are urging drivers to avoid bridges over fast-moving water, which can wash out without warning.

Additionally, avoid swimming through floodwaters, which could contain hidden electrical hazards and sharp debris.

If your home gets flooded, emergency crews ask that you evacuate and do not re-enter the structure unless officials deem it safe.