Oklahoma voters may receive address confirmation notices from the State Election Board. Recipients will have 60 days to respond to avoid being marked as inactive voters.

By: Christian Hans

Some Oklahoma voters may soon receive an address-confirmation notice from the State Election Board.

The State Election Board says it is required by state law to confirm if a registered voter still lives at the address on file.

Voters have 60 days to respond, either online or through the mail.

Anyone who does not respond in time will be designated as an "inactive" voter.