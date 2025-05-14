Oklahoma civil rights groups challenge new state immigration law

Civil rights groups challenge Oklahoma’s HB 4156, which criminalizes undocumented immigrants and requires them to leave within 72 hours.

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 6:23 am

By: Aniysa Mapp


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Several civil rights groups file a challenge to stop a new law, which would criminally charge anybody who is in the state illegally and require them to leave within 72 hours.

House Bill 4156 was signed into law last summer, and a federal judge put it on hold in June.

SEE ALSO: Trump's border proclamation could revive Oklahoma's immigration law HB 4156

In a news release issued by the American Civil Liberties Union, several Oklahoma organizations filed an amended complaint with a motion for a temporary restraining order seeking to block the new law.

However, state leaders say they remain committed to enforcing the law.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond's office released a statement in response to the lawsuit, saying, "Enforcing HB 4156 ensures the safety and security of Oklahomans, and our office will vigorously defend that."
