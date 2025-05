Lawmakers say the Fighting Chance for Firefighters Act could mean free occupational cancer screenings for Oklahoma firefighters.

By: Madelyn Fisher

A bill heading to the office of Gov. Stitt would cover the costs of occupational cancer screenings for Oklahoma firefighters.

Lawmakers say the Fighting Chance for Firefighters Act would add municipal and county firefighters to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority's insurance plans.

If Stitt signs the bill into law, it would take effect on Nov. 1.