Man arrested after 3-car collision in SE Oklahoma City

A crash Monday night in southeast Oklahoma City led to the arrest of one driver, according to police.

By: Madelyn Fisher

-

One man was arrested following a multi-vehicle wreck Monday night in southeast Oklahoma City, police say.

OCPD said the wreck happened at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard.

Police say the driver of a blue pick-up truck rear-ended the back of another truck, sending it slamming into the car in front of it.

No one was injured, police say, but the driver of the blue truck left the scene and was quickly arrested.

Officers on the scene said that the driver is likely to face several charge.