At least four people were transported to the hospital after police say a car crashed into a laundromat Monday evening.

By: Destini Pittman

Police say this happened near Northwest 23rd Street and North Minnie Lane.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and has been detained for questioning, police say.

Police say four children received minor injuries.