Gov. Stitt orders agencies to crack down on psychoactive hemp-based products

Governor Kevin Stitt is calling for a coordinated multi-agency crackdown on psychoactive hemp-based marijuana products.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Governor Kevin Stitt is calling for a coordinated crackdown on psychoactive hemp-based marijuana products, directing multiple state agencies to work together to regulate and enforce against the sale and distribution of substances like Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC.

The letter was sent on Monday to the heads of five agencies, including the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBNDDC), the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Related: Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill To Create Hemp Task Force

Governor warns about products targeting youth

"These compounds, typically synthesized or chemically altered from hemp-derived CBD, are reportedly being sold both through licensed dispensaries and illicit markets, without sufficient regulatory oversight or control," Stitt wrote.

The Governor specifically identified substances, including Delta-8 THC, Delta-10 THC, Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), THC-O, THCP, and THCV, as targets of the new enforcement efforts. Gov. Stitt expressed particular concerns that these products were being marketed to young people, citing their psychoactive properties and potential health risks for underage consumers.

Suggested roles for agencies

The Governor does not directly assign agencies to fulfill certain tasks in his letter, but he does offer some guidance. Gov. Stitt encourages the OBNDDC, DPS, and OSBI to focus on investigating unlawful sources, distribution networks, and sales occurring outside the licensed dispensary system, such as convenience stores

OMMA is tasked with ensuring that licensed dispensaries are operating within the scope of state law and are not selling unauthorized products.

Related: Hemp Grower Taps Into Oklahoma’s History To Thrive In Today’s Industry

Stitt also asked the agencies to collaboratively identify any gaps in current laws or regulations and to provide recommendations for changes if needed. The Governor asks agencies to submit a joint update within 30 days regarding an outline for their plan of action.

"I have the utmost confidence in the professionalism and expertise of your teams to carry out this important work," Stitt wrote.

The letter comes as Oklahoma continues to grapple with the rapid growth of the hemp and marijuana industries in the state, alongside concerns about the safety of chemically altered products whose effects are not fully understood by regulatory agencies.

Read more: