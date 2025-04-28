What side effects does injectable weight loss medication have?

As more people consider injectable medications for weight loss, questions about their side effects are growing.

By: News 9

Dr. Lacey Anderson explains what patients should know before starting treatment.

Dr. Anderson said that these medications can cause side effects like heartburn, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation. In rare cases, more serious issues like pancreatitis have been reported.

However, Dr. Anderson noted that most people tolerate the medication well, especially when doctors start patients at a low dose and gradually increase it to mitigate side effects.

Dr. Anderson said that while some people can't tolerate these medications, most are able to manage side effects with common remedies like nausea or reflux medicine.

It is also necessary to remember that untreated obesity carries serious health risks, including heart disease, diabetes, sleep apnea, cancer, and depression.

When making decisions about weight loss medications, Dr. Anderson encourages patients to consider both the risks of the treatment and the risks of obesity itself.