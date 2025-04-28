Investigation underway after Oklahoma County inmate is found dead in cell

Monday, April 28th 2025, 5:51 am
The Oklahoma County Detention Center is investigating the death of one of it's inmates.
Jail officials say a detention officer found Rachel Nalley unresponsive in her cell Saturday morning. Despite life-saving measures she did not survive.
Nalley was 35 years old, serving time for prostitution and possession of a controlled substance. She had been at the jail for a week.
The Medical Examiner will determine her official cause of death.
