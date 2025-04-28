Investigation underway after Oklahoma County inmate is found dead in cell

Inmate found unresponsive in her cell at Oklahoma County Detention Center. An investigation is underway.

By: Madelyn Fisher

The Oklahoma County Detention Center is investigating the death of one of it's inmates.

Jail officials say a detention officer found Rachel Nalley unresponsive in her cell Saturday morning. Despite life-saving measures she did not survive.

Nalley was 35 years old, serving time for prostitution and possession of a controlled substance. She had been at the jail for a week.

The Medical Examiner will determine her official cause of death.



