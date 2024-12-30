Metro Library Launches Reading Challenge, Offers New Year Resources And Events

The Metro Library invites adults to join its free New Year Reading Challenge while offering a variety of events and resources, including mindfulness activities and fitness classes, at its 19 Oklahoma County locations.

By: News 9

The Metro Library is kicking off the new year with various events, including a reading challenge designed specifically for adults, along with resources to help community members achieve their 2025 goals.

Running from January 1 through the end of February, the Adult Reading Challenge encourages participants to read five books of their choice, with optional prompts to step outside their comfort zones, such as short story collections or books chosen solely for their cover.

Metro Library representative Kelly Dexter came to the Arca-Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk more about what they have to offer.

“This is one of these reading challenges that we really focus on adults; a lot of them are for kids, but we want adults to get out there and read as well,” said Dexter. “There’s benefits for everybody.”

Participants who complete the challenge can earn a popular commemorative mug and will be entered to win grand prizes, including an iPad, AirPods, and a YMCA membership.

While kids can’t win prizes, they’re encouraged to join in the reading fun, inspired by seeing adults participate.

The library also offers New Year’s resolutions resources, such as mindfulness journals, vision board activities, goal-setting workshops, and fitness classes like tai chi and yoga at select locations.

Programs and events vary across the library's 19 locations in Oklahoma County. Dexter said to go to Metrolibrary.org to see what’s offered near you.

All Metro Library programs are free and open to the public.