Youth National Championship Horse Show returns to OKC Fairgrounds

The free Arabian Horse Association Youth & Midsummer Nationals is happening at OG&E Coliseum from July 18-26th, 2025.

By: Addie Crawford

-

This exciting national event is open to the public showcasing beautiful Arabian and Half-Arabian horses across three arenas.

Alongside daily competition, there are plenty of shopping vendors from apparel, jewelry, home decor, and more.

"We're here through this Saturday for anyone who wants to come and watch," said Youth Nationals Commission Chair Sharon Richards.

The event not only teaches valuable lessons for youth, but organizers believe it boosts Oklahoma City's economy.

"We bring in millions of dollars to this city for the timeframe we're here," said Arabian Horse Association's Executive Director Stan Morey.

Visit the show's website to see maps and learn more.

TAIL Tours

Visitors have the chance to learn more about Arabian horses as well as meet one through the "Totally Arabian Interactive Learning" experience.

TAIL tours give adults and children of all ages the opportunity to learn more about the breed from educated volunteers.

Participants will be greeted by a friendly TAIL guide before receiving a bag filled with information about the breed. The bags will also include coloring pages and various other educational materials.

You can sign up for a TAIL tour here.