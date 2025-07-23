Youth National Championship Horse Show returns to OKC Fairgrounds

The free Arabian Horse Association Youth & Midsummer Nationals is happening at OG&E Coliseum from July 18-26th, 2025.

Wednesday, July 23rd 2025, 12:43 pm

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This exciting national event is open to the public showcasing beautiful Arabian and Half-Arabian horses across three arenas.

Alongside daily competition, there are plenty of shopping vendors from apparel, jewelry, home decor, and more.

"We're here through this Saturday for anyone who wants to come and watch," said Youth Nationals Commission Chair Sharon Richards.

The event not only teaches valuable lessons for youth, but organizers believe it boosts Oklahoma City's economy.

"We bring in millions of dollars to this city for the timeframe we're here," said Arabian Horse Association's Executive Director Stan Morey.

Visit the show's website to see maps and learn more.

TAIL Tours

Visitors have the chance to learn more about Arabian horses as well as meet one through the "Totally Arabian Interactive Learning" experience.

TAIL tours give adults and children of all ages the opportunity to learn more about the breed from educated volunteers.

Participants will be greeted by a friendly TAIL guide before receiving a bag filled with information about the breed. The bags will also include coloring pages and various other educational materials.

You can sign up for a TAIL tour here.
Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 23rd, 2025

July 24th, 2025

July 24th, 2025

July 22nd, 2025

Top Headlines

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

July 25th, 2025