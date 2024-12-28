OHP Activates Endangered Missing Advisory For 50-Year-Old Man

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory on Friday for a man who was last seen on Dec. 20.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory on Friday for a man who was last seen on Dec. 20.

OHP says Ricky Joe Tharp is 6 feet tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.

OHP issued the alert on behalf of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

OHP said Tharp was last seen with his golden doodle service dog. OHP is looking for a 2008 White Dodge Charger with Oklahoma plate PND416 in connection to his disappearance.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.