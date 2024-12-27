Medical Minute: Exercise And Weight Loss

In this week's Medical Minute, we're learning more about how which types of exercise can help you live healthier.

By: News 9, CBS News

The American Medical Association says after 100 clinical trials, at least two-and-a-half hours of moderate to higher-intensity aerobic exercise per week may help with weight, waist size, and body fat.

