'A Sad Day For Oklahoma County:' Mediation Fails To Resolve Lawsuit Between Oklahoma County And OKC

Mediation between the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners and the City of Oklahoma City over a lawsuit regarding the location of a proposed county jail and behavioral healthcare center has failed, leaving the dispute to be resolved in court.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners announced that the City had decided not to continue negotiations, meaning the dispute will likely be settled in court.

"This is a sad day for Oklahoma County," said Brian Maughan, District 2 Commissioner for Oklahoma County. "I was in hopes we could come to a concession, but I don't really see what else there is to negotiate."

The two sides entered mediation on Monday to address the lawsuit over the construction of a new county jail and mental health clinic located on Grand Boulevard near Del City. Commissioner Myles Davidson, who commissioners appointed to represent the county in the mediation process, said the negotiations had been unsuccessful, primarily due to disagreements over transportation for those being released from the jail.

"They wanted us to force them onto a bus and bring them back downtown,” Davidson said. “Once bail is submitted, they become a free individual."

On Thursday, the city confirmed mediation stands at an impasse. Oklahoma City Manager Craig Freeman noted in a statement,

“The primary issue remaining is that the City would like to see the County seriously address transportation for those being released from the facility, since most services are downtown. Addressing transportation upon release would be beneficial to those being released and to those who surround the proposed facility.”