Oklahoma County Commissioners Nearing Deadline For ARPA Money

The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners met for the second consecutive day to discuss a lawsuit with Oklahoma City over the future jail and $40 million in ARPA funds for a mental health facility, with a Dec. 31 deadline looming.

By: News 9, Matt McCabe

The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners met for its second consecutive day on Friday.

It follows a dead end in mediation between the county and Oklahoma City, trying to resolve a lawsuit centered on the county's future jail. $40 million in ARPA funds that commissioners want to spend on a mental health center on the same site as the jail is likely out of the picture, because of a Dec. 31 deadline.

On Thursday, the county indicated the city backed out of mediation because it wanted to forcibly put people on a bus downtown after getting out of jail. However, the city characterized its position as wanting the county to seriously address transportation so people getting out of jail can receive other services.

The Criminal Justice Advisory Council has been involved with developing a transportation plan since early 2024. The group has not shared any new comments about the transportation-focused friction between the city and county.

"This facility all revolves around the behavioral health care center," Commissioner Myles Davidson told reporters on Thursday, referencing the jail.

Davidson said the facility is needed, and one way or another, will be built.

When asked if the county would look at a sales tax as another mechanism to fund the mental health facility, Davidson said, "Those are things we're going to have to sit down and discuss."

Friday's meeting began with a public comment period, with several county residents sharing frustrations about the jail project and the spending implications now associated with the shifting timeline.

The commissioners approved some grants stemming from ARPA money outside of the $40 million previously earmarked for the mental health facility.

No official disbursements from the $40 million have been made yet. The commissioners are set to meet again on Tuesday, which is the final day to obligate ARPA money.