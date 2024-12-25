Neighbor Stabbed While Trying To Intervene In Father-Son Fight In Southeast OKC

A neighbor was stabbed while trying to intervene in a fight between a father and son in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

One person is injured after a fight between a father and son in southeast Oklahoma City led to a neighbor being stabbed.

Police say this happened near Southeast 11th and High.

Officers say the neighbor tried to intervene in the fight between the father and son when they were stabbed.

The neighbor was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police are working to determine who stabbed the victim.