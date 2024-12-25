Neighbor Stabbed While Trying To Intervene In Father-Son Fight In Southeast OKC

A neighbor was stabbed while trying to intervene in a fight between a father and son in southeast Oklahoma City.

Wednesday, December 25th 2024, 10:22 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is injured after a fight between a father and son in southeast Oklahoma City led to a neighbor being stabbed.

Police say this happened near Southeast 11th and High.

Officers say the neighbor tried to intervene in the fight between the father and son when they were stabbed.

The neighbor was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police are working to determine who stabbed the victim.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 25th, 2024

December 25th, 2024

December 25th, 2024

December 25th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 26th, 2024

December 26th, 2024

December 26th, 2024

December 26th, 2024