Firefighters contain SW OKC house fire

No one was home at the time of a house fire Friday morning in Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says it was called to the scene of a fire at around 2:30 a.m. near Interstate 240 and South Western Avenue.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters say they were able to contain the fire mostly to the home's attic.

“A small fire that was contained mostly to the exterior," OKCFD Maj. Adam Stuckey said. "Very little damage except for more in the attic.”

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire.