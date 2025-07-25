Board of Education members press Superintendent Walters over his school lunch plan

State Superintendent Ryan Walters advocates for free school lunches in Oklahoma, amidst disputes over funding. Does the math add up, or are there hidden budget surpluses?

By: Jordan Fremstad

At Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting, board members pressed State Superintendent Ryan Walters over his plan to make school districts provide free school lunches. This continues a pattern of disagreements on how to carry out education plans between the board and the superintendent.

Governor Kevin Stitt appointed three new board members back in February to bring what he called “fresh eyes” to the board. Those board members continued to question Walters. They said the math of Walters' school lunch plan didn’t add up.

Walters wants to mandate school districts provide free lunches

State Superintendent Ryan Walters asked a question. Walters wants every school district in the state to offer free lunches to students.

“Why are we not covering kids' lunches when parents have already been taxed twice?” Walters said. “We told the districts you’re gonna provide the lunches for these kids.”

Several district leaders have said that it isn’t possible without additional funding. Board members expressed confusion over how districts would pay for this requirement.

“It’s just that the numbers are way off between the state department and these schools,” said board member Mike Tinney.

State Board of Education members are confused over funding requirements

Walters says it would cost about $40 million to cover school lunches statewide. Board member Chris VanDenhende said his math shows otherwise.

“If you do the math, that’s a hundred and eighty-one million dollars that would be required to fund free lunches,” VanDenhende said.

Walters accuses school districts of having budget surpluses

Walters said schools are sitting on extra money.

“This is not a funding issue. It’s a spending issue,” Walters said. “They have millions of dollars in carryover [funds] in their child nutrition program.”

Board member Ryan Deatherage asked for proof of that surplus funding.

“Where is the documentation – where can I point people to see these dollars that you’re talking about that are carryover dollars?” asked Deatherage.

Walters said the districts provide OSDE with that information. Walters said he would get those numbers to the board. However, Walters did not offer specifics on which districts have a surplus or specific amounts.

“These are their numbers. So, when districts say, ‘Where are they getting these numbers?' Well, they gave us the numbers,” Walters said.

Federal budget cuts are affecting Oklahoma school budgets

The superintendent of Newcastle Public Schools, Cathy Walker, posted on Facebook, stating that it would cost her district $2 million to cover lunch expenses and that her district is losing money due to federal cuts. Tinny said he got different numbers from the state department and school districts.

“Are those people just making up those numbers?" asked Tinney. “Are they wrong?”

Walters placed blame on school districts at Thursday’s OSBE meeting

Walters shifted the blame toward school districts after Tinney asked why districts argue they can't fund this measure.

“They’re gaslighting the people of Oklahoma,” Walters said. “If the numbers are wrong, then we need to audit their district and figure out why they turned in bogus numbers to us.”

Walters claims districts are protecting “bloated administrations” instead of using that money to feed students. However, News 9 found no clear evidence of that claim.

Walters said school lunch funding can come from reduced administrative costs. However, the board was confused about how the department came up with those numbers.

Board members asked for clarification on school lunch funding discrepancies

VanDenhende said plans only work when board meetings are filled with more answers than questions. He asked Walters to provide them with accurate information so the board can make informed decisions.

“I would just like somebody at the department to do that math and provide that to us, so we understand,” VanDenhende said.