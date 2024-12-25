Car Flips And Catches Fire In SW OKC

A car flipped over and caught fire early Wednesday morning near Southwest 37th Street and Independence Avenue under Interstate 44, police said.

Wednesday, December 25th 2024, 10:04 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A car flipped over and caught fire early Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

This happened near Southwest 37th Street and Independence Avenue under Interstate 44, police said.

Officers said the two people who had been in the car got out safely and were not injured. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
