Recovering From Addiction This Holiday Season? Things You Should Know

By: Elizabeth Fitz

For some individuals, sobriety is an everyday battle that can become especially difficult over the holidays, The Recovery Center (TRC) in Oklahoma City told News 9 on Tuesday.

"This time of year is difficult because a lot of drug addicts and alcoholics have ruined their relationships with family,” making family gatherings tough, said Gretchan Gee, Case Manager at TRC.

How big is the problem here?

“It's enormous. The fentanyl outbreak has caused so many deaths.”

Gee elaborated, explaining that people struggling with addiction may use a variety of substances.

Why do people in recovery turn to drugs and alcohol?

“I would say my number one answer would be trauma; things that have happened to people in their past that they have not dealt with. That's what the drugs and the alcohol fulfill in them,” Gee said.

People in recovery may be grappling with loneliness, sadness and hopelessness.

TRC said finding healthy ways to cope, like engaging in a hobby, is a necessary step toward sobriety.

“We have all kinds of AA meetings. We've got NA meetings. There's programs like Big Brother and Big Sister,” Gee shared.

Additionally, Ray Franklin, a Licensed Clinical Therapist at TRC, said he believes one-on-one and group support are important in recovery.

For those with a loved one in recovery

"If they are having cravings, allow them to talk about it. Allow them to get it out. Talk with them. Converse with them. Be a distraction for them," Franklin encouraged.

He also suggested family members avoid serving drugs and alcohol around individuals in recovery.

The Recovery Center said it can serve up to 35 patients at a time and that it currently has openings for inpatient detoxification services. TRC is open 24/7, it added.