Oklahoma Law Firm Providing Christmas Gifts For Immigrant Families

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with an Oklahoma law firm providing Christmas gifts to dozens of immigrant families in the OKC metro.

By: News 9

Christmas is a time for giving, and one Oklahoma law firm is making sure immigrant families have a special Christmas.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with Rivas & Associates National Immigration Law Firm to see how they are assisting immigrant families in the Oklahoma City metro.

By providing holiday coats, cookies and Christmas presents, 30 immigrant families were able to receive what they needed this holiday season.

Elsa Mendoza from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church says this event is encouraging for others in her community.

"We are very grateful today for making this day special," Mendoza said. "For many families, they are receiving a Christmas gift. Thank you for the generosity that God may multiply and bless you greatly in your business."