Pinot's Palette Offering Winter-Themed Paint-And-Sip Classes

Monday, December 23rd 2024, 12:41 pm
Pinot's Palette, which offers paint-and-sip classes in Oklahoma City, is accepting applicants for multiple winter-themed courses.
The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with Ashley Johnston from Pinot's Palette about what attendees can expect.
"We're [going to] be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas, but [Monday] from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., we'll be doing the 'Merry Christmas Moose,'" Johnston said. "That is an all-ages family day class."
Johnston said that particular class is nearly sold out, with only a few seats remaining, but there are other opportunities for people to take part.
"[Monday] night, we are doing 'Dreaming of a White Christmas,' and we do still have quite a few seats left for that," Johnston said. "One's [going to] be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., that's adults only, 13 to 17-year-olds can attend with an adult, but it's pretty much an adult class."
Johnston said the day after Christmas, Pinot's Palette will offer a Winter Sloth art class, which will be a family day.
For more information about Pinot's Palette, click here.
