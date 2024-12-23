Pinot's Palette Offering Winter-Themed Paint-And-Sip Classes

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch took the opportunity to learn more about Pinot's Palette's winter-themed paint-and-sip classes scheduled before and after Christmas.

By: News 9

Pinot's Palette, which offers paint-and-sip classes in Oklahoma City, is accepting applicants for multiple winter-themed courses.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with Ashley Johnston from Pinot's Palette about what attendees can expect.

"We're [going to] be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas, but [Monday] from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., we'll be doing the 'Merry Christmas Moose,'" Johnston said. "That is an all-ages family day class."

Johnston said that particular class is nearly sold out, with only a few seats remaining, but there are other opportunities for people to take part.

"[Monday] night, we are doing 'Dreaming of a White Christmas,' and we do still have quite a few seats left for that," Johnston said. "One's [going to] be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., that's adults only, 13 to 17-year-olds can attend with an adult, but it's pretty much an adult class."

Johnston said the day after Christmas, Pinot's Palette will offer a Winter Sloth art class, which will be a family day.

