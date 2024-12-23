Exploring Sooner Mall's North Pole Adventure With The Porch

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch stopped by Sooner Mall in Norman, where visitors can experience North Pole Adventure and enjoy holiday-themed activities for children.

By: News 9

-

With Christmas less than 48 hours away, families across Oklahoma are taking part in holiday-themed activities.

In Norman, visitors to Sooner Mall can take a trip to Santa Claus' workshop by entering North Pole Adventure.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch stopped by North Pole Adventure to learn more.

Of the many activities for children to take part in, the opportunity to write letters to Santa is one of the first visitors will encounter.

"We got our post office where the kids can actually come in, and they do their letters to Santa," Elfie, one of Santa's elves said. "It's official. You can put your name, and asks you if you've been naughty or nice, and what you want."

Children also have the chance to apply to "Elf University" to learn more about Santa's operations at the North Pole, as well as games and activities for everyone.

Additionally, children can enter the "Snow Room," which is filled with non-toxic, artificial snow for kids to play with.

North Pole Adventure will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.