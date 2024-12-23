Thunder Players Take Metro Families On Christmas Shopping Spree

The Oklahoma City Thunder partnered with True Dads OKC to help over a dozen families in need by organizing a Christmas shopping spree.

By: News 9, Cameron Joiner

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder organization teamed up with a local nonprofit True Dads OKC to help more than a dozen families in need buy Christmas presents.

“Knowing how much the community does for us it's great to give back as much as we can,” Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said.

During the season of giving, Thunder players alongside the entire Thunder organization set out to give these families the Christmas they deserve with a shopping spree.

“It all just goes back to being that kid once upon a time, looking up to somebody. Being less fortunate and not being able to get things," Gilgeous-Alexander said, adding that this is his way of paying it forward.

His teammate, Jaylin Williams, shares that sentiment.

“This is probably my favorite event to do throughout the whole year,” Williams said.

He was paired up with Corey'on Hightower Jr. to clear his Christmas list, and Corey’on’s dad, Corey’on Hightower Sr., was thrilled to watch his son meet one of his favorite Thunder players.

“This is definitely a blessing. That came right on time, you know, for the holidays for shopping. It means a lot,” Hightower said.

Corey'on wanted a Nintendo Switch and some games to go with it, but not before he took care of his family.

“The first thing he did was want to go get stuff for his siblings. He was super thoughtful with all their gifts and what they wanted,” Williams said.

Whether you were a parent or a kid, joy and Christmas spirit flowed throughout the North Oklahoma City Target.

“I love it, man. Shoot I think I’m having more fun than them probably," Hightower said.

“It's amazing. It's why we do it,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.