Thunder’s Alex Caruso Agrees to 4-Year, $81M Extension

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso has agreed to a four-year, $81 million contract extension, sources confirm to News 9/News On 6 Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee.

By: News On 6, News 9

Caruso has been a pivotal leader for the Thunder’s top-ranked defense, which leads the NBA in defensive rating (103.0), opponent field goal percentage (42.6%), opponent three-point percentage (32.9%), opponent points per game (103.1), turnovers forced (19.1), steals (12.1), and deflections (23.0). The Thunder also ranks second in charges drawn (0.96) and loose balls recovered per game (5.7).

A two-time All-Defensive Team selection, Caruso earned First-Team honors in 2022-23 and Second-Team honors in 2023-24. He currently ranks sixth in the league in steals (1.89) and seventh in deflections per game (3.7).

In the 2023-24 season, Caruso won the NBA Hustle Award while playing for the Chicago Bulls, averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.69 steals, and 1.00 blocks in 71 games. He became the first player to record 130-plus three-pointers, 100-plus steals, and 70-plus blocks in three seasons.

Over 382 career games, Caruso has averaged 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.32 steals in 22.6 minutes per game.

Caruso, a College Station native, began his professional career with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League after playing at Texas A&M.