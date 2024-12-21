Woman Killed, 6 Others Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah

A three-car crash in Harrah left a woman dead and six other people injured Friday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday, December 21st 2024, 9:09 am

By: News 9


HARRAH, Okla. -

A woman is dead and six other people were injured after a three-car crash in Harrah on Friday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said it happened near Northeast 63rd and Harrah just after 4 p.m.

Deputies investigating the crash are still working to determine the cause.

"This is a four-way stop," said Aaron Brilbeck with the sheriff's office. "We do have speeders from time to time in this area but we can't say for sure whether that played a role."

So far, investigators have not released the victim's name. The extent of injuries for those hospitalized is unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
