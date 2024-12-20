Plane Travel In Oklahoma City Sees More Than 3,000 People In 1 Day

Despite a 4% increase in plane ticket prices, over 1.1 million Oklahomans are expected to travel this Christmas, with peak travel times at OKC Will Rogers International Airport from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

By: Alexis Young

According to AAA, over 1.1 million Oklahomans are expected to travel this Christmas despite a 4% price increase in plane tickets.

Fort-Sill soldiers added to the number after 500 troops checked into the OKC Will Rogers International Airport.

Holiday travel price comparisons

1.) Airplane tickets are up by 4%: AAA reports the average domestic ticket is $830, while international flights are around $1,630.

2.) Oklahoma gas prices are the lowest in the nation: Nationwide prices average $3.05, while Oklahoma has the cheapest by the gallon, at $2.58.

3.) Amtrak is more expensive during the holidays: According to Amtrak, fare prices peak during the holiday season. Their cheapest days to ride are Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

OKC Will Rogers International Airport says they're expecting their peak travel hours from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. every day leading up to Christmas.