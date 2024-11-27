Oklahoma Corporation Commission Approve OG&E Rate Hike Increase

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved OG&E's $127 million rate hike proposal in a 2-1 vote, which could lead to a $10 monthly increase for customers.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission voted to move forward with the approval of OG&E's $127 million rate increase, the largest since 2017.

The commissioners voted 2-1 on the proposal on Tuesday, including a "yes" vote from Commissioner Todd Hiett.

Hiett is at the center of a State Supreme Court case over whether he is allowed to take part in decisions involving companies who are aware of his alleged misconduct.

RELATED: State Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments In Case Between Lawmakers, Corporation Commissioner

Commissioner Bob Anthony, who's been outspoken about Hiett's behavior, called Tuesday's vote an "assault" on the rule of law.

A final vote on the proposal will be set for a later date.

If approved, OG&E customers can expect to pay an average of $10 more each month.