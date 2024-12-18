Timeline: Proposed Changes Aimed At Immigration In Oklahoma Schools By State Supt. Ryan Walters

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters has proposed several new administrative rule changes aimed at addressing immigration issues in Oklahoma schools.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters has proposed several new administrative rule changes aimed at addressing immigration issues in Oklahoma schools.

These changes include measures to track illegal immigration and a requirement for teachers to pass a U.S. naturalization test before becoming licensed in the state.

New Rules for Tracking Illegal Immigration in Schools

One of the key proposals from Walters is a new rule that requires students to show proof of U.S. citizenship during enrollment. If parents are unable to provide documentation, schools would be required to report the numbers to the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE).

Walters, who has frequently cited illegal immigration as a major issue for both Oklahoma and the nation, believes this rule will help schools and lawmakers better understand the scope of the issue.

"As a taxpayer in the state of Oklahoma, how many illegal immigrants are attending your schools? That’s data. That’s very important for budgetary decisions, and it’s also very important for us to help figure out solutions to the problem," Walters said.

New Teacher Requirement

Another rule proposes that teachers must pass a writing test based on the U.S. naturalization test, in addition to the standard teaching certification exam, in order to become licensed in Oklahoma. The naturalization test, administered by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, is typically the final step for individuals seeking U.S. citizenship. Walters emphasized that this requirement would ensure teachers have a basic understanding of American government and history.

"It’s very important that our teachers understand that, and so we are excited to bring this rule forward that ensures that every teacher in the state of Oklahoma will understand the basics of American government," Walters said.

Public Feedback on Proposed Changes

The public comment period for these proposed rule changes is open until January 17, 2025, at 5 p.m. Input from the public will be reviewed before the Oklahoma State Board of Education votes on the rules. Lawmakers will then decide whether to approve them.

Concerns Raised by Lawmakers

Although Walters has expressed confidence in the proposed rules, some lawmakers are already raising concerns. The Oklahoma Legislature is expected to vote on the rules during the 2025 legislative session, which runs from February to May.

Other Proposed Rule Changes

In addition to the immigration-related rules, OSDE is also proposing the following changes:

Flag Policy: A rule that would require schools to adopt a policy ensuring the U.S. flag is flown and displayed on all school campuses without infringement. This proposal follows an incident in Edmond, where a student was told he could not display a U.S. flag on his truck at school. Disbanding the Multicultural Equity Advisory Committee: Walters has continued his criticism of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs by proposing the disbanding of the committee, which advises on such initiatives in schools. Changes to Open Records Requests: A rule change that would likely make it more difficult to obtain open records by removing the requirement that requests be reviewed "promptly and reasonably."

When Will the State Board of Education Vote on the Proposed Changes?

The Oklahoma State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss these proposed rule changes. Walters is expected to outline the details during the meeting, which will be streamed live on the OSDE website.

The final vote on the proposed rules will take place during the 2025 legislative session.

If you want to give input on the rules, click HERE.

How did we get here?

June 2024: Oklahoma Supreme Court Rules Against Religious Charter School

The momentum for Walters’ religious push began in June 2024, after the Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled against the establishment of St. Isidore, a state-funded religious charter school.

The ruling sparked controversy and led Walters to advocate for the inclusion of religious content in public schools, starting with the Bible.

August 2024: Edmond Student Told to Remove Flag

In August, an Edmond North High School student was informed by school officials that he could not fly an American flag on his truck while parked on school grounds, due to a district policy prohibiting the display of flags.

This decision led to protests from students and community members, demanding a reversal of the policy.

Edmond Superintendent Dr. Angela Grunewald defended the rule, citing safety concerns and issues with visibility in the parking lot. Grunewald stated that previous problems related to flag displays, including physical altercations, contributed to the decision to restrict flags from the school’s parking lot.

"It was determined that flags should not be in the parking lot just because of the problems that we'd had, and the safety with blocking views, and just the fights," Grunewald explained.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters' Reaction

State Superintendent Ryan Walters responded quickly to the incident, stating his firm stance in favor of allowing the display of American flags in schools. Walters pledged to investigate the situation at Edmond North High School, declaring that he would support any student attempting to display the American flag.

"I'd like to see more American flags flown by our young people," Walters said. "We're going to investigate and get to the bottom of it."

Following the controversy, Walters issued guidance requiring schools to display the American flag prominently.

October 2, 2024: Oklahoma State Board of Education Meeting Discusses Flag Policy

At the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on October 2, the Edmond flag display policy was once again front and center. While Edmond officials have not yet provided an update on the status of their policy, the district said it is still in the process of reviewing and revising the policy regarding flag displays.

Walters, who has emphasized the importance of patriotism in schools, urged the board to take action to ensure flags are allowed to be displayed.

November 2024: Trump Education Advisory Committee Established

After the November 2024 presidential election, Walters turned his focus to how Oklahoma’s education policies could align with the incoming Trump administration. He established the ‘Trump Education Advisory Committee' to oversee potential changes in federal education policy.

