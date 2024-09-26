Edmond Schools Flag Policy, Teaching Certificates, Bible Mandate On Agenda For State Board Of Education Meeting

A policy regarding the public display of flags at Edmond Public Schools will be front and center at Thursday's Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting, officials say.

In August, the district told an Edmond North High School student he could not fly an American flag on his truck on campus due to an existing school policy prohibiting the display of flags.

Edmond Superintendent Dr. Angela Grunewald says she stands by the rule, despite promises from Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters saying his department would investigate

"It was determined that flags should not be in the parking lot just because of the problems that we'd had, and the safety with blocking views, and just the fights," Edmond Superintendent Dr. Angela Grunewald said.

Walter said he would stand with anyone attempting to display the American flag.

"I'd like to see more American flags flown by our young people," Walters said. "We're going to investigate and get to the bottom of it."

Walters has since issued guidance requiring schools to display the American flag.

News 9 has reached out to Edmond schools for an update, and the district says it's still working on a policy.

Other items on the agenda include the decision on whether or not to revoke the teaching certificate of Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Espolt, who was placed on administrative leave last month during an investigation.

It is still unknown what prompted an investigation into the Espolt.

Additionally, the board will also discuss Walter's mandate for including the Bible in classroom instruction following the recent release of guidelines from the OSDE for Oklahoma school districts.

Several school districts have pushed back against the policy.

During the meeting, Edmond Public Schools released this statement:

"We watched today’s State Board of Education Meeting and listened to the comments made by Superintendent Walters. Edmond Public Schools has received no communication from the State Department of Education regarding the new guidelines that Superintendent Walters referenced today. We found out about it by reading a news release last month and have not received any additional information.

As we have communicated, while the district does not currently have a policy regarding flags, it is important to note that our current practice is largely in line with these new guidelines. The district has begun working on language that can accomplish both safety and respect for the flag. That process includes advice from organizations with a long, existing history of honoring the flag.

Again, Edmond Public Schools is proudly patriotic. We fly the American flag in front of each of our schools properly during each school day. There are American flags in each of our classrooms. Our students and staff members recite the Pledge every day. One of our strongest and proudest traditions is our JROTC program at Edmond North High School and we take great pride when our cadets present the colors at many of our events."

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, released the following statement after the State Superintendent announced at Thursday's State Department of Education meeting that OSDE will request $3 million from the legislature to fund bibles in public school classrooms.

“The State Superintendent continues to ignore the Oklahoma Constitution,” Leader Munson said. “He wants to use millions in public taxpayer dollars to fund religion in public schools—something the majority of Oklahomans are adamantly against—while Oklahoma public schools remain some of the most underfunded public schools in the nation. Oklahoma ranks 45th in the United States for per-student expenditures and Oklahoma public school teachers are paid more than $10,000 less than the national average salary for public school teachers. There are major gaps in funding public education in Oklahoma, and yet the State Superintendent continues to abandon the needs of our public school districts to push for policies that do not benefit teachers, students, or families. He has and continues to fail us and our public schools.”