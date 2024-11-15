In Focus: Bible, Prayer Mandates In Oklahoma Classrooms

A video from Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters praying for President-elect Donald Trump was the latest in religious-themed message from Walters to Oklahoma classrooms.

By: News 9

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters has embraced the re-election of former President Donald Trump, making transition plans for the 47th president's administration and ushering in new policies for school districts around the state.

And many of those policies center on religion, specifically Christianity.

The genesis of this push from Walters, however, started well before presidential votes were cast in November. It started in June when the Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled against a state-funded and established religious charter school, St. Isidore. That court decision was countered by one from Walters.

Walters told school districts that they would have Bibles in every classroom.

“Obviously, the Bible played a major role in our history, it's not debatable, that should be part of your understanding of American history or its academic malpractice," he said.

Several school districts immediately pushed back, including Moore, Bixby and Deer Creek, whose superintendent said Walters' direction was mostly just confusing.

To provide some clarity, Walters released guidelines on how teachers might incorporate the Bible into day-to-day teaching. For example, it could be used for historical context, literary significance, and artistic and musical influence.

But that clarity came with a warning.

"Some Oklahoma educators have indicated they won't follow the law and Oklahoma standards, so let me be clear: they will comply, and I will use every means to make sure of it," Walters said.

The next step was to order some Bibles, and that step came with its own controversy as bids to supply the state Department of Education with 55,000 Bibles opened Sept. 30. Bid documents, however, were very specific in what the Bibles must be or include:

King James Version Old and New Testaments Pledge of Allegiance Declaration of Independence U.S. Constitution Bill of Rights Bound in leather or leather-like material





The only Bible that hit all the marks was Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless The U.S.A.' Bible, endorsed by Donald Trump and commonly referred to as the 'Trump Bible.' They cost $60 each online, with Trump receiving fees for his endorsement.

Gov. Kevin Stitt made it clear that he thought it was a positive mission to ensure Oklahoma students had access to the Bible. He asserted that taxpayer money still needed to be used wisely, an assertion other state lawmakers agreed with.

Meanwhile, a pastor from Oklahoma City led a lawsuit on behalf of 32 Oklahomans against Walters to stop the state from spending millions of taxpayer dollars on Bibles. Rev. Lori Walke's suit included 14 public school parents, four teachers, and three faith leaders, representing backgrounds from Baptist, Catholic, Presbyterian, United Church of Christ, atheist, and agnostic.

After the presidential election Nov. 5, Walters' attention turned to President-elect Trump and how Oklahoma's policies could thrive in a new administration. Walters established a 'Trump Education Advisory Committee' to oversee possible changes in federal education policy.

The committee will have three main objectives, according to the press release:

Oversee federal policy changes: Serve as the central team to facilitate communication and implementation of incoming federal education reforms. Execute reforms in a timely manner: Ensure that Oklahoma schools receive the resources and guidance necessary to swiftly implement these changes. Develop recommendations for state education policies: Provide guidance on state legislation and policy adjustments that align with Trump’s broader education goals, including promoting local control and conservative values in education.





Walters' most recent proclamation was to email Oklahoma superintendents, requiring that a 90-second video be played to students. In the video, Walters prayed for the incoming Trump administration.

"Dear God, thank you for all the blessings you've given our country. I pray for our leaders to make the right decisions, I pray in particular for President Donald Trump and his team as they continue to bring about change to the country. I pray for our parents, teachers and kids that they get the best education possible and live high-quality lives. I also pray that we continue to teach love of country to our young people, and that our students understand what makes America great and that they continue to love this country. Amen."





That news was met by this statement from the Oklahoma Attorney General's office:

“There is no statutory authority for the state schools superintendent to require all students to watch a specific video. Not only is this edict unenforceable, it is contrary to parents’ rights, local control and individual free-exercise rights."



