Thunder Girls Spread Holiday Cheer By Reading To Prairie Queen Elementary Students

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s entertainment team visited Prairie Queen Elementary School to read to students as part of their community outreach during the holiday season.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s entertainment team brought holiday cheer to Prairie Queen Elementary School, where Thunder Girls spent time reading to students as part of the organization’s community outreach efforts.

The visit is one of many initiatives by the Thunder to connect with the local community during the holiday season.

Teachers emphasized how meaningful the experience was for their students, many of whom may not have access to similar opportunities.

During the event, the students listened to a reading of The Polar Express and shared their favorite holiday books and movies.

For some students, the experience inspired a newfound enthusiasm for reading, blending education with holiday fun.

Through their annual “12 Days of Christmas” initiative, the Thunder Girls bring gifts and surprises to various organizations and individuals across Oklahoma City.

The initiative embodies the Thunder’s mission to connect with and support their community during the holiday season.