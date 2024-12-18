Former OU Football Players Give Back To Community Through New Norman Restaurant

Corey Wilson and Maylon Wesley, alumni of the University of Oklahoma, are using their restaurant, Coaches Corner, to support the Norman community this holiday season with food drives and other charitable initiatives.

By: Addie Crawford, News 9

Two University of Oklahoma football alumni are helping the community this holiday season through their restaurant near campus in Norman.

Corey Wilson and Maylon Wesley opened Coaches Corner in September 2024 after falling in love with the city while at the university.

The pair rushed to open the restaurant in time for OU's debut in the SEC and were met with immense support from the community.

"We are thankful to be in Norman," Wilson said. "Everyone comes in and is accepted."

In addition to serving food and drinks, the owners prioritize giving back to the community.

They believe in feeding everyone, whether they are paying customers or individuals who need to work for their meals.

"It's all about giving back because everyone is a step away from being homeless," Wilson said.

For the holidays, the owners organized fundraiser drives to help Norman residents.

They gave away 100 turkeys for Thanksgiving and plan to distribute 100 bicycles for Christmas.

"If we're not touching a person's life in a positive way, then what is our purpose? That's why we do that every day," Wesley said.

In 2025, the owners plan to continue serving the community through fundraisers and mentorship.

"We're going to give, take care of our community, and love them," Wilson said.

Coaches Corner is located at 1150 W Lindsey Street in Norman.