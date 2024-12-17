Local Scientist Shows How Santa Gets Down the Chimney

A local science expert demonstrates an experiment explaining how Santa might get down chimneys, offering a fun and educational activity for kids during winter break.

By: News 9

As winter break approaches, parents can engage kids with a fun science experiment that explains how Santa Claus might get down chimneys.

The experiment uses a water balloon to represent Santa, placed on top of a glass jar, which stands in for a chimney.

“I’m going to light a fire in the fireplace, and he’s going to go in. It’s going to be astounding and amazing,” said owner of Mad Science, Derick Brock, who demonstrated how heat creates pressure changes, causing the balloon to enter the jar.

“The pressure difference between the inside and outside sucks him in,” Brock explained.

Parents can try this experiment safely and with caution at home.

